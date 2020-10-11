PROUD PANTHER

Andover High senior field hockey star Hanna Medwar (49 career goals) has committed to Middlebury. The Panthers are three-time defending Division 3 national champs.

RAIDER COMMITS

Some recent Central Catholic commitments: Adrianna Niles, WPI basketball; Hannah Watson, Stonehill soccer; Jackson Burns, Endicott lacrosse; and Pat Casserly, Holy Cross baseball.

FOOTBALL FAMILY

UMass QB recruit Brady Olson transferred from Bishop Feehan to Milford High to play for his twin uncles Dale (head coach) and Dana Olson. The twins won two state titles at Millis when Dana was head coach.

MANNING DYNASTY

The top high school sophomore QB in the country is Arch Manning of New Orleans. He’s the nephew of Peyton and Eli, grandson of Archie and son of Cooper Manning, a former Ole Miss wide receiver who was hurt early in his career.

CENTURY CLUB

Coach Scott Ouellet and the Lowell cross country program just keep on winning. The Red Raiders’ 15-50 season-opening win over Andover was the program’s 100th straight MVC win dating back to 1999.

CAKES ARE BAKING

UTL birthday wishes go out to soccer coaching legend Bill Tarbox (71 Tuesday), Andover basketball’s Tatum Shaw (18 Wednesday), Central gymnast Deirdre Donovan (16 Wednesday), Methuen hockey’s Ethan Schena (Thursday), Haverhill volleyball’s Jada Burdier (18 Thursday), Governor’s hockey’s Mitchell McGinn of Salem (20 Friday) and Fellowship basketball’s Avery Robichaud (Saturday).

WHAT A TALENT

Former Andover basketball star Jack Barrett (AHS ‘04) did a great highlight video of his legendary teammate Chris Vetrano. Search “Chris Vetrano” on YouTube.

DIFFERENT SPORT

Dartmouth lacrosse player Bella Godsick is from a tennis family. Dad, Tony Godsick, represents the great Roger Federer. Mom, Mary Joe Fernandez, was once ranked No. 4 in the world.

ONE FINAL THOUGHT

If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it. 

...

E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com

Tags

Recommended for you