DOMINANT COACH
Andover assistant gymnastics coach Rachel Mattison Tomacchio was a rare four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. At the time, Mattison (AHS ‘11) held four AHS school records.
DUNLAP UPDATE
Freshman forward Joe Dunlap of Windham has played in nine of Ohio State hockey’s 16 games. He has one goal on the season.
RAISIN DIET
Add to the All-Name Team RPI basketball player Charlie Raisin. Also, we lost an All-Timer with the recent death of ex-New York Knick Harthorne Wingo.
PUTTING ON A SHOW
Still can’t believe Stephen Curry hit 105 consecutive 3-pointers after a recent practice. That’s mindboggling even for the greatest shooter of all-time.
NOT TAR HEELS
Glenville High in Cleveland’s unusual nickname is the Tarblooders. Their website states: “It’s a battle cry that started during the 1940s indicating that Glenville would whack the ‘tar’ and ‘blood’ from opponents.”
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Lowell Catholic hoopster Isaiah Taylor of Methuen (18 today), Haverhill soccer’s Meggie Dellea (18 Tuesday), North Andover hockey’s Adam Heinze (18 Thursday), Salem hoop coach Rob McLaughlin (52 Thursday), Haverhill football’s Jabari Baptiste (Thursday), Timberlane runner Julia Huberdeau (18 Saturday) and Central gymnast Haley Stewart (17 Saturday).
NEW POSITION
Rivier University sports information director/baseball manager Anthony Perry, an Andover High (AHS ‘04) grad, left to become assistant AD/SID at Fisher College. The former baseball star is in Fisher’s Hall of Fame.
Performance only
What a joke that sportswriters feel qualified to evaluate Hall of Fame candidates’ character. It should be based 100 percent on onfield performance.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
