DAVILA DECISION
Eagle-Tribune All-Star defensive back Kelvin Davila from Andover will be continuing his career at Framingham State. He’ll be playing for another Andoverite, new head coach Aynsley Rosenbaum.
DUREN STEPS UP
Central junior Katharine Duren competed in the open 60-meter hurdles race at the BU Valentine Invitational. She placed 10th in a field of 27 mostly college runners at 8.98. The race was easily won by transgender runner CeCe Telfer.
ALL-NAME TEAM
Bates College champion swimmer Caroline Apathy obviously belies her surname. And let’s toast Arizona State men’s basketball player Remy Martin.
MORRIS STARS
Junior Brennan Morris from East Hampstead is starring for 18-6 Tufts. The 6-foot-6 ex-Pinkerton star is averaging 11.8 points and 3.9 rebounds a game while shooting .455 on 3-pointers (66 of 145) and .857 from the line.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill track’s Ariann LeCours (Tuesday), Central Hall of Famer Jim Qualter (69 Tuesday), Haverhill track’s Jon Quigley (18 Friday), Phillips track’s Myra Bhathena of Andover (16 Friday) and Windham volleyball’s Julia Leppanen (18 Friday).
TWO-SPORT TERROR
Shrewsbury’s 6-8, 250-pound John West is a BC baseball recruit who also stars on the hardwood. He set two school records in the recent win over Xaverian: points in a game 48, and for a career 1,368.
WELL CONNECTED
Bishop Guertin QB Hayden Moses got a great picture with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU in the winners’ locker room shortly after the national championship game.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
