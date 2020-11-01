TURNING THE PAIGE
Andover High’s star field hockey goalie Paige Gillette has made her college decision. The senior will be continuing her career at Assumption College.
MILLER, TOO
Another Andover field hockey quad-captain, senior Alana Miller, also will be continuing her career. Miller has committed to Catholic University in Washington, D.C.
HALF-CENTURY
Fran Bositis is in his 50th year as the head boys soccer coach at Franklin (Mass.) High.
PUNTING PRESSLEY
Georgia Tech may have the nation’s best and most unusual punter. Pressley Harvin III (48.5 yard average) is huge (6-0, 255) and he was a high school track star (55-4 shot put, 159-2 discus).
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill High cross country/track standout Keegan Wipff (Tuesday) and Greater Lawrence Tech’s Hall of Fame football star Tom Cuddy (Wednesday).
COVID Forfeits
The Newmarket (N.H.) High’s boys and girls varsity soccer teams had to forfeit their state tourney games because opposing teams refused to wear masks. The Newmarket school district made that mandatory.
GOODNESS GRACIOUS
Add to the All-Name Team Emma Goodness, a field hockey player for Dover-Sherborn (Mass.) High. and Chaz Ah You, a linebacker at Brigham Young University.
SLAP IN FACE
Most of our coaches are good on spellings. Most. I just shake my head when coaches send in results filled with misspelled names. It’s a slap in the face to the kids.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
