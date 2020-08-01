CLUTCH YAZ
Andover’s Mike Yastrzemski is off to a blistering start, highlighted by two homers Wednesday including a lead-off, walk-off homer in the ninth. After 7 games, he was batting .423 with 8 runs, 3 RBIs and 6 walks.
LIFE IN RACING
Charlie Aro, 90, of Haverhill, died July 26. He spent 54 years in horse racing, much of it at Rockingham Park. Known as “The Marshall,” he was a jockey, a trainer and a marshall.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to area track legend Carmen Iannuccilli (78 today), Pinkerton field hockey’s Sarah Collins (18 today), Windham field hockey’s Sabrina Lippold (18 Wednesday), Tribune Athlete of the Year Claudia Crowe of Methuen (19 Friday) and Timberlane football’s Cam Lovett (Friday).
CARNEVALE HONORS
Brown offensive lineman James Carnevale of North Andover was honored as a National Football Foundation Honor Society member. Players had to be seniors with at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA.
PEAKS AND VALLEYS
As a player, Morgan Valley knew nothing but winning at UConn. She bought the house of the departing Hartford women’s basketball coach and inherited her 20-win team. But she and the Hawks endured a 1-28 season last winter.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
