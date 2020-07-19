CAPTAIN LILY
Lily Angluin of Dracut is Central Catholic cross country’s captain-elect. Angluin, who also plays varsity basketball and lacrosse, placed 16th at the 2019 MVC Meet.
OVERSIZED GYMNAST
There is a cool video of Louisville’s 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman Trevor Reid. He’s doing a cartwheel into a backflip.
DID YOU KNOW?
Ex-NBA star Grant Hill’s mother’s suite-mate at Wellesley College was Hillary Clinton.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Virginia Tech point guard Wabissa Bede of North Andover (22 today), Rutgers point guard Geo Baker of Derry (22 Tuesday), Xavier swimmer Taylor Hogan of Atkinson (21 Tuesday), Haverhill lacrosse’s Ivy Ackerman (Friday) and Andover field hockey assistant Cat Gross (29 Tuesday).
FUN NAMES
Add to the All-Name Team Notre Dame baseball player Carter Putz and Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk assistant director Colleen Laughter.
IN THE BLOOD
Brooks School’s Hall of Fame coach Dan Rorke was a football star at Haverhill and Williams College. Never knew his mother, Sabina Rorke, was from the Nissi family, another legendary Haverhill football family.
GREAT GREG
Greg Coppeta is being inducted into the Little East Hall of Fame for being an assistant coach with the Division 3 national championship 1997 Southern Maine baseball team. The Central grad is already in the school’s hall of fame for his pitching (23-2 record).
WHY BOTHER?
There were 184 men’s hockey players (16.7 per team) named to the Hockey East All-Academic team. That’s several notches below a participation trophy.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
