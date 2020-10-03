COLLEGE DECISIONS
Timberlane senior forward Emma Antkowiak will be continuing her field hockey career at Endicott College, and Pinkerton field hockey tri-captain Abby Jowett has committed to Bentley for lacrosse.
MERRIMACK RECRUIT
Central Catholic senior Taya Marinaro of Windham has committed to Merrimack College for lacrosse. A 5-foot-9 defender, she also plays volleyball for the Raiders.
GREAT QUESTIONS
In their year-end press conference, Red Sox execs Sam Kennedy and Chaim Bloom nine times began responses with something to the effect of: “That’s a good question.” That from NBC Sports Boston’s John Tomase.
SAY WHAT?
Candace Parker was named WNBA Defensive Player of the Year yet she didn’t even make the WNBA All-Defensive first or second team.
SPORTSWRITER DAD
Betcha didn’t know presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar’s father, Jim Klobuchar, was a longtime sports columnist for the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to ex-Pelham star Jeff Bonomo (43 today), Windham volleyball’s Arielle Nysten (18 Tuesday) and Kayla Stevens (16 Saturday); Haverhill gymnast Bella Lundgren (Wednesday), Timberlane football’s Devon Simmons (Thursday), Brooks football’s Rayden Waweru of Lawrence (Thursday) and Lawrence wrestling coach Rob Niceforo (47 Friday).
TWEET, TWEET
Sportswriter and blogger Rich Slate (@RichSlate) of Wakefield has tweeted an improbable 974,000 times. When he reaches one million, he deserves a long vacation.
GOLDEN GLOVES
The Lowell Sun reports that the New England Golden Gloves boxing tournament in Lowell has been moved from January to a tentative start in April. That’s due to the pandemic.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
