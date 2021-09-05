FOOTBALL FAMILY

Lots of good news for the quarterbacking Hasselbecks from Norfolk, Mass. Matt is being inducted into the Seattle Seahawks Ring of Honor on Oct. 21 and brother Tim is being inducted into the BC Hall of Fame on Nov. 19.

MJ 2.0

It’s funny that the NFL’s Carolina Panthers just claimed 6-6 guard Michael Jordan (pictured). The last 6-6 guard Michael Jordan from Carolina was pretty good.

DERRY LEGENDS

Derry’s own George “Lefty” Tyler will be the focus of a Derry Public Library virtual genealogy program on Sept. 7 from 6 to 7 p.m. He was a star pitcher for the 1914 World Series champion Boston “Miracle Braves.” His brother, Fred, also was briefly with that squad. Visit derrypl.org to register.  

FIGHTING IRISH

John Aylward of the Tewksbury Aylwards has joined the Notre Dame football staff as an offensive assistant. Previously, he was with the NFL’s Houston Texans.

WON’T BE OUTWORKED

Windham track coach Ryan O’Connor on Eagle-Tribune All-Star sprinter Quinn Cerami: “I’ve coached 20 years, and he was the hardest worker I’ve coached.”

BASEBALL COINCIDENCE

Baseball players Max Muncy of the Dodgers (pictured) and Arkansas recruit Max Muncy of Thousand Oaks (Calif.) High were both born on Aug. 25. They aren’t related.

CAKES ARE BAKING

UTL birthday wishes go out to Timberlane Regional football standout Cooper Kelley (Tuesday) and Windham High volleyball’s Cassie Faria (17 Tuesday).

GENTLE GIANT

Add to the All-Name Team last year’s 6-3, 295-pound Cal-Berkeley lineman Gentle Byron Williams.

ONE FINAL THOUGHT

If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it. 

