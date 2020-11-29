CAREER GAME
Sophomore Brooke Kane from Pinkerton set career highs in rebounds (6), blocks (4) and points (tied, 10) in UNH’s second game of the year, a 75-72 loss to Bryant.
MIGHTY QUINN
Windham High’s champion sprinter Quinn Cerami has made a verbal commitment to run next year at UMass Lowell. Cerami was a junior captain last winter and spring for the Jags.
MC HONORS PERRY
Promising sophomore QB Will Perry was named Malden Catholic’s Lifter of the Month. The Andover High transfer is the son of Andover coach E.J. Perry and brother of Brown All-American E.J. IV.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill gymnast Kendal Kelley (today), Whittier coach Kevin Bradley (the big 6-0 Thursday), North Andover hockey’s Thomas Doherty (18 Thursday) and Methuen swimmer Kara Davidson (18 Friday).
LIFE OF BRIAN
BU hockey recruit Brian Carrabes, 19, of North Andover is playing with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers. The 5-8, 155-pounder has two goals and an assist in three games.
ROSY’S SON
Myles J. Colvin, a 6-4 sophomore basketball guard from Indianapolis, just picked up an offer from Miami of Ohio. His father is ex-Patriot Rosevelt Colvin.
LITTLE BIG MEN
Division 1 UMBC has an interesting senior in Darnell Rogers. Just 5-foot-2, he scored 13 points in the opener, a 70-62 loss to Georgetown. His father, 5-4 Shawnta Rogers, was Atlantic 10 MVP at George Washington.
ROLLING STONE
Add to the All-Name team Newport (N.H.) High running back Jagger Lovely.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
