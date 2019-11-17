RED-HOT START
Freshman guard Jaden Castillo from Lawrence High is off to a quick start at Salem State. Through three games, he’s averaging 7.7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
CENTRAL SERVICE
Sgt. Melissa Lucas (CCHS ‘07), the Eagle-Tribune Bishop Award winner as our top three-sport female athlete in 2007, flipped the coin last Saturday prior to the kickoff to the Central Catholic-Everett football playoff game.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill wrestler Jackson DiFloures (17 today), Harvard pole vaulter Erick Duffy of North Andover (21 Monday), Timberlane football’s Cam Sweet (Monday), Methuen hockey coach Bill Blackwell Tuesday and his son, Assumption baseball player Brett Blackwell (20 Wednesday), and Methuen twins Johnie (swimming) and Emily Charest (cross country), who turn 15 Saturday.
TOP ROOKIE
New England College goalie Sean D’Urso of Andover was named the New England Hockey Conference Rookie of the Week. She turned aside 26 of 27 shots while playing the final two periods against Salem State.
FIELD HOCKEY’S BEST
The Mass. Best of 60 field hockey senior all-star game is today (Sunday) at Bentley with the North-South game at 9 a.m. North stars include Claudia Crowe of Methuen, Maddie DiPietro of Central and Sydney Gregory of Andover.
ST. LAURENT 12th
At the New England Prep Division 1 prep meet, Phillips Exeter sophomore Bradley St. Laurent of Salem was 12th in 17:04 at NMH’s 5K course.
FATAL INJURY
Tragic gymnastics story. Southern Connecticut State’s Melanie Coleman, 20, died Nov. 10, two days after suffering a spinal cord injury when she slipped off the bars during practice.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
¢¢¢
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.