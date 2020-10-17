CELTIC IRONMEN
Much was made of Jimmy Butler’s heroic Game 5 NBA finals effort for the Miami Heat in which he played all but a few seconds. Well in the 1969 finals, Boston’s John Havlicek and Bill Russell played all 48 minutes all seven games vs. the Lakers.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to athletic Windham triplets Max, Ryan and Sam Husson (16 tomorrow), Andover field hockey’s Lindsey Parziale (Wednesday) and Emma Reilly (Friday); Haverhill football coach Tim O’Connor (46 Thursday), Central soccer’s Adrianna Niles (18 Friday) and BC hockey commit Julia Pellerin of Windham (16 Friday).
R.I.P. LENNY
We lost a good one with the Oct. 10 passing of Lenny Driscoll (AHS ‘79), a captain for Andover High’s football and baseball teams. He was an All-New England linebacker at Bowdoin and so proud of his athletic kids, former Andover stars Kelly (Notre Dame lacrosse scholarship) and Alex.
BALTIMORE BOUND
Central senior Lily Angluin committed to run cross country and track at Loyola University of Baltimore. Interestingly, Angluin has never run track as she does basketball and lacrosse for the Raiders.
STREAKING LOWELL
Lowell High boys cross country’s 100-plus meet win streak actually began in September of 2010. I had that wrong here last week.
STORMY WEATHER
Add to the All-Name Team UNC football player Storm Duck, White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet and Syracuse soccer player Kate Hostage.
HALLERS Vs. WEAVER
Colleague Jeff Hamrick has some great stories about fiery late Orioles manager Earl Weaver. One legendary dust-up was in 1980 with Bill Haller, whose brother, Tom, was catching that day for the Tigers! The Hallers are Hamrick’s uncles.
HALF-CENTURY
Hard to believe that Fran Bositis is in his 50th year as the head boys soccer coach at Franklin (Mass.) High.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.