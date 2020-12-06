BLAZERMANIA
Central Catholic senior hurdler Katharine Duren, who owns the area 100-meter hurdles record of 14.09, committed last week to Division 1 Alabama-Birmingham.
DIFFERENT DRILL
Andover basketball coach Dave Fazio tweeted: “First time in 34 years I will not be running a tryout today, the Monday after Thanksgiving. Literally don’t know what to do with myself. Going to the dentist.”
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Andover field hockey’s Liv Beucler (today), Haverhill soccer’s Maci Gould (17 Monday), Timberlane wrestler Dominic Pallaria (Monday), Andover volleyball’s Abbie Ledoux (Monday), Lawrence AD Brendan Neilon (big 5-0 Monday) and Bradford Christian AD Scott Hazelton (39 Friday).
LAWRENCE PRIDE
Junior Juan Felix Rodriguez, the ex-Lawrence High great, made his debut Dec. 1 for Division 1 Stony Brook. He played 30 minutes, scoring 9 points with 3 rebounds and two assists in an 82-68 loss to St. Peter’s.
HE’S ELIGIBLE
Oregon senior L.J. Figueroa of Lawrence finally got NCAA approval Thursday to play this winter. The 6-6 swingman averaged 14.5 ppg in two seasons at St. John’s University.
SNOWFLAKE BOWL
After being known as the Civil War game since 1929, the PC police intervened. Oregon-Oregon State football dropped the nickname.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
EMAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.