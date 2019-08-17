WNEK TO ST. A’S
Central Catholic junior soccer standout Sydney Wnek of Haverhill already has committed to St. Anselm. She scored five goals as an MVC All-Star last year as a sophomore.
BIG MERRIMACK LOSS
Merrimack hockey suffered a major loss with two-year starting goalie Craig Pantano (17-29-5, 2.87 GAA, .092 save percent) heading to Northeastern as a graduate transfer.
COLOR BLIND
Argentina’s women’s basketball team forfeited a Pan Am Games matchup against Colombia on Aug. 7. The reason? Argentina wore the wrong color jerseys.
ACCURATE ASSESSMENT
Washington State coach Mike Leach on quarterback accuracy: “You can go get the shortstop & teach him to play QB easier than you can make someone accurate.”
ROOKE OF YEAR
John Rooke has been the Providence College basketball radio announcer for over 30 years. Now his son, Austin Rooke, 24, is the new AHL Providence Bruins announcer.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to North Andover volleyball’s Julia Webster (18 Wednesday), Methuen field hockey’s Selena Fadika (Wednesday), Methuen golf’s Corey Ciccotelli (17 Thursday), Haverhill lacrosse’s Shea Keegan (19 Friday), Timberlane volleyball’s Alex Kakouris (18 Saturday) and Salem hoopsters Ben Laycock and Zack Caraballo (both Saturday).
FEAR NOT
Add to the All-Name Team Dartmouth College women’s miler Georgia Fear and Concord (N.H.) High hockey forward Alex Forward.
3 HOOPS, 7 BASKETS
At least one Basket son has been active in the West Milford (N.J.) High basketball program for more than a decade. Two scored over 1,000 points. The seven Basket boys are ages 13-26 and they have a backyard with three hoops.
BIG JOHN, LITTLE JOHN
Golfer John Daly has a 15-year-old son in Florida who is attracting the Division 1 college scouts. His name is Little John Daly.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
