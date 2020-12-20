FUTURE EPH
Central Catholic’s Eagle-Tribune All-Star lineman Uyi Osayimwen of Methuen has committed to Williams, the country’s No. 1 ranked liberal arts college by US News & World Report. The National Honor Society student is taking four AP classes.
SCHOLAR-ATHLETES
Quinnipiac juniors Jacob St. Onge of Methuen and Cam Starr of Pelham were named to the MAAC cross country all-academic team. Honorees need a 3.2 cumulative GPA.
TOP INTERN
Senior Sam DiFiore of Methuen and Central Catholic was honored as Coastal Carolina’s November Recruiting Intern of the Month. Nice honor as 11-0 Coastal is ranked 13th nationally, two spots in front of USC.
FAMILY FEUD
Things may have been a bit tense at home after the UConn women blitzed UMass Lowell, 79-23. UML head coach Tom Garrick’s wife is UConn assistant Shea Ralph.
PLAYER OF WEEK
Northeastern junior defenseman Jordan Harris of Haverhill was named Hockey East Player of the Week after notching two goals and three assists in a sweep of Merrimack. Harris is an assistant captain.
COACH CROWLEY
Mike Crowley was named interim basketball coach for the Chelmsford High girls. He has a spectacular 323-121 record as a Mass. high school coach (boys and girls). He’d been assisting at Pelham, where his twin sons graduated last spring.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to North Andover track’s Courtney Dalke (18 tomorrow), longtime area track coach Glen Alsup of Haverhill (70 Wednesday) and North Andover volleyball’s Kendall Dowdie (18 Wednesday).
JUST ONE
The Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy wrote that his colleague Jim McBride was the lone member of the Boston media covering the Pats at Chargers game on Dec. 6.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
