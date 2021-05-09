NATIONALLY RANKED
We wrote about Central Catholic’s Comeback Kid Sebastian Benedetto being ranked among the country’s top 10 (all ages) bagpipers. Above is a picture of the junior runner playing the bagpipes.
LEADS CRUSADERS
Through the first 24 games, senior third baseman Bella Jankowski of Methuen and Central Catholic is leading the Holy Cross softball team with a .315 average (17 of 54).
SCORING MACHINE
Jamie Pote of the Tewksbury Town Crier named legendary Pentucket girls basketball coach John McNamara to his 15-player All-Time Tewksbury basketball team. McNamara scored an MVC-leading 416 points in 1980.
VLACK TO CURRY
Timberlane’s Caleb Vlack will be playing college football at Curry. The Owls’ quad-captain was a three-year starter. The 5-9, 165-pounder was named All-Seacoast Conference in the fall.
LANGLOIS HONORS
Soccer goalie Megan Langlois of Methuen was one of seven seniors to win the Merrimack College Athletic Director Award. The award goes to “individuals who have epitomized what it means to be a student-athlete at Merrimack.”
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill gymnast Maeve Hess (Monday), Haverhill track’s Aidan Corcoran (18 Wednesday), St. Paul’s track star Kristina Allard of Kingston (18 Saturday) and Lowell Catholic golfer Brendan Sullivan of Methuen (18 Saturday).
RIZZO SHINES
Western New England sophomore Cori Rizzo of Methuen is having a big season, batting .392 (20 of 51) with 11 runs, 12 RBI and 2 homers. WNE is 16-6 this spring.
THOMPSON TWINS
Add to the All-Name Team high school All-American basketball player Amen Thompson from Florida. His equally talented twin is Ausar Thompson.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
