NATIONALLY RANKED

We wrote about Central Catholic’s Comeback Kid Sebastian Benedetto being ranked among the country’s top 10 (all ages) bagpipers. Above is a picture of the junior runner playing the bagpipes.

LEADS CRUSADERS

Through the first 24 games, senior third baseman Bella Jankowski of Methuen and Central Catholic is leading the Holy Cross softball team with a .315 average (17 of 54).

SCORING MACHINE

Jamie Pote of the Tewksbury Town Crier named legendary Pentucket girls basketball coach John McNamara to his 15-player All-Time Tewksbury basketball team. McNamara scored an MVC-leading 416 points in 1980.

VLACK TO CURRY

Timberlane’s Caleb Vlack will be playing college football at Curry. The Owls’ quad-captain was a three-year starter. The 5-9, 165-pounder was named All-Seacoast Conference in the fall.

LANGLOIS HONORS

Soccer goalie Megan Langlois of Methuen was one of seven seniors to win the Merrimack College Athletic Director Award. The award goes to “individuals who have epitomized what it means to be a student-athlete at Merrimack.”

CAKES ARE BAKING

UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill gymnast Maeve Hess (Monday), Haverhill track’s Aidan Corcoran (18 Wednesday), St. Paul’s track star Kristina Allard of Kingston (18 Saturday) and Lowell Catholic golfer Brendan Sullivan of Methuen (18 Saturday).

RIZZO SHINES

Western New England sophomore Cori Rizzo of Methuen is having a big season, batting .392 (20 of 51) with 11 runs, 12 RBI and 2 homers. WNE is 16-6 this spring.

THOMPSON TWINS

Add to the All-Name Team high school All-American basketball player Amen Thompson from Florida. His equally talented twin is Ausar Thompson.

ONE FINAL THOUGHT

If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.

