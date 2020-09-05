NESCAC RECRUIT
Central Catholic senior Maggie Smith has committed to Wesleyan for basketball. The National Honor Society student also plays volleyball and tennis. She is in the band and won the Le Moyne College Book Award.
SANFORD SEASON
The St. Louis Blues’ Zach Sanford from Pinkerton had 16 goals and 14 assists in 58 regular-season games this season. He added a goal and three assists in nine playoff games.
TRAGIC DEATH
Sad news out of Milford, N.H. Jenna DeAngelis, the star pitcher on the Spartans’ back-to-back state championship softball teams, died in a recent car crash at age 18.
BRADY NEIGHBORHOOD
According to the Globe, former Reebok CEO Paul Fireman sold his Brookline mansion for $23 million. It’s down the street from Tom Brady’s place. Originally, Fireman was asking for $90 million, which included seven additional acres which ultimately weren’t sold.
PIKE COMMITS
Pingree senior Hazen Pike of Haverhill just committed to Union lacrosse. As a freshman, he attended Pentucket, scoring 15 goals that year in hockey and 50 goals in lacrosse.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Timberlane football’s Cooper Kelley (tomorrow), Windham volleyball’s Cassie Faria (16 tomorrow), Andover field hockey’s Heather Graham (Tuesday), Methuen swimming’s Samantha DeNaro (19 Thursday), Haverhill cross country’s Shea Robertson (18 Friday) and Methuen softball’s Avry Nelson (17 Friday).
DUNKING DUO
Slam Dunkley and Air Dunkley row at St. Joseph’s (Pa.) University. Dad, 7-footer Spencer Dunkley, was a second-round NBA draft pick. Air is his real name while Slam’s name is actually Dumonde.
MISS HEISMAN
Catherine Ameche Cappelletti has ties to three Heisman Trophy winners: Dad Alan Ameche (1954), brother-in-law John Cappelletti (‘73) and step-father Glenn Davis (‘46).
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.