BORN LEADER
Central Catholic senior Kaiden Nobrega, an All-MVC sprinter from Lowell, graduated from the FBI Academy’s rigorous 8-day Youth Leadership Program in Quantico Virginia on Aug. 12. Overall, 48 youths graduated. The track captain-elect’s goal is to attend West Point.
RANGER CAPTAINS
Methuen High baseball recently announced its 2022 captains-elect. The Ranger quad-captains will be pitcher Sam Kalivas, catcher Alex Borrelli, pitcher Wesly Martinez and outfielder Jason Silverio.
GENEROUS MCDONOUGH
On a WEEI Red Sox broadcast, an emotional Sean McDonough gave a $10,000 donation to the Jimmy Fund in honor of Jerry Remy, his longtime broadcast partner. Remy, 68, is again battling lung cancer.
OREGON’S BEST
Aaronette Vonleh, who spent her youth in Haverhill, was named Oregon Player of the Year by USA Today. The 6-3 center averaged 28.6 points and shot 71.1 percent from the floor for West Linn High. She’s headed to NCAA tourney runner-up University of Arizona.
STAR-STUDDED PARTY
According to the New York Post, guests at Patriots owner Bob Kraft’s birthday at his $43-million Hamptons estate included Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill, Billie Jean King, Adam Silver, Roger Goodell, Bill Belichick and Drew Bledsoe.
HALL OF FAMER
Methuen Hall of Famer Dick Drummond, 76, of Windham, died Aug. 21. The 1962 Tenney High grad starred in football (quarterback), basketball (co-captain) and baseball (pitcher) and later was a top local softball league player.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to North Andover volleyball’s Emma Bosco (17 today), BU hockey recruit Shane Lachance of Andover (18 Monday), Sanborn track’s Kaylen LaChapelle (18 Monday) and Central soccer’s Claudia Porto (Friday).
Tiger by the Tail
Add to the All-Name Team University of Indiana women’s soccer player Zoe Tiger.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
