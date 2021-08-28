BORN LEADER

Central Catholic senior Kaiden Nobrega, an All-MVC sprinter from Lowell, graduated from the FBI Academy’s rigorous 8-day Youth Leadership Program in Quantico Virginia on Aug. 12. Overall, 48 youths graduated. The track captain-elect’s goal is to attend West Point.

RANGER CAPTAINS

Methuen High baseball recently announced its 2022 captains-elect. The Ranger quad-captains will be pitcher Sam Kalivas, catcher Alex Borrelli, pitcher Wesly Martinez and outfielder Jason Silverio.

GENEROUS MCDONOUGH

On a WEEI Red Sox broadcast, an emotional Sean McDonough gave a $10,000 donation to the Jimmy Fund in honor of Jerry Remy, his longtime broadcast partner. Remy, 68, is again battling lung cancer.

OREGON’S BEST

Aaronette Vonleh, who spent her youth in Haverhill, was named Oregon Player of the Year by USA Today. The 6-3 center averaged 28.6 points and shot 71.1 percent from the floor for West Linn High. She’s headed to NCAA tourney runner-up University of Arizona.

STAR-STUDDED PARTY

According to the New York Post, guests at Patriots owner Bob Kraft’s birthday at his $43-million Hamptons estate included Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill, Billie Jean King, Adam Silver, Roger Goodell, Bill Belichick and Drew Bledsoe. 

HALL OF FAMER

Methuen Hall of Famer Dick Drummond, 76, of Windham, died Aug. 21. The 1962 Tenney High grad starred in football (quarterback), basketball (co-captain) and baseball (pitcher) and later was a top local softball league player.

CAKES ARE BAKING

UTL birthday wishes go out to North Andover volleyball’s Emma Bosco (17 today), BU hockey recruit Shane Lachance of Andover (18 Monday), Sanborn track’s Kaylen LaChapelle (18 Monday) and Central soccer’s Claudia Porto (Friday).

Tiger by the Tail

Add to the All-Name Team University of Indiana women’s soccer player Zoe Tiger.

ONE FINAL THOUGHT

If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it. 

