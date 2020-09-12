LUCKY 13
Michigan southpaw Steve Hajjar, 19, from North Andover and Central Catholic, is ranked No. 13 overall for the 2021 draft by Prospects Live, which wrote: “94-95 MPH with an above average slider, as well as average curveball and change-up.”
NEW SCHOOL
Rhyan Pitari of Methuen, who went 7-2-2 as an 8th grader for the St. Mary’s of Lynn girls hockey team last winter, has transferred to Brewster Academy. She was brilliant in the Hockey Night in Boston Tourney, stopping 75 of 76 shots.
ASTROS’ TURF
Pinkerton Academy’s Memorial Field won the 96-school AstroTurf Fan Favorite Twitter contest for America’s favorite high school football field. The runners-up were Somerset (Ky.) High and Marysville (Ohio). Since Pinkerton is the Astros, it may have been destiny.
COACH CHEN
Former Lawrence basketball/tennis standout Chen Chen has been named head tennis coach at his alma mater, Salem State (SSU ‘19). He was a two-time Viking tennis captain.
GROUND GAME
Coach Jeff Monken’s Army football team is straight from the 1950s. In their opener last weekend, the Black Knights had a 19-play, 99-yard drive entirely on the ground. It took 12:23.
TOUGH STRETCH
In the past four months, college basketball coaching greats Eddie Sutton, Lou Henson, Lute Olson and John Thompson have all died. They combined for 2,962 wins.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Windham volleyball’s Lianna Musto (18 today), Salem cross country’s Bethany Graham (16 today), ex-Methuen football star Matt Gordon (big 3-0 tomorrow), longtime Haverhill booster Richard Maguire (78 Tuesday), Brooks football’s Michael Wolfendale of Methuen (Tuesday) and Haverhill volleyball’s Valentina Ramirez (18 Friday). Belated wishes to Emmanuel volleyball’s Roman Fabrizio of Salem (19 Saturday).
STEPPING DOWN
Jordan Murphy has resigned after one season as Dracut’s football coach. He guided his alma mater (DHS ‘09) to a 4-7 record last fall.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
