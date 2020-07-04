REMEMBER WHEN
Check out my “Remember When?” photo series on eagletribune.com, @MullyET and the Eagle-Tribune Facebook page. It has run for 93 straight days with over 1,000 pictures and today we should pass 250,000 Facebook views. Today we highlight Andover High girl greats.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to local volleyball coach Dan Young (41 today), Windham field hockey’s Ryane Farrell (18 today), Salem basketball’s Jordyn Franzen (tomorrow), Pentucket star Jake Etter (18 Wednesday), Haverhill gymnast Jenna Dutton (Friday) and Windham soccer’s Lauren Brooks (17 Saturday).
TOUGH TIMES
Sad that two top sportswriters who were at it for 35-plus years recently were let go: Boston Herald NBA writer Steve Bulpett and Nashua Telegraph sports editor Alan Greenwood.
BATES BOUND
Second-team All-New England Prep catcher Noah Jankowski of Methuen will be playing at Bates next year. He was the captain this spring for Phillips Exeter.
FOOD DRIVE
Methuen High three-sport star Stephanie Tardugno is running a food drive for Lazarus House. For more information or to contact her, visit @steph_tardugno on Twitter.
COACH NGUYEN
Jimmy Nguyen of Methuen is the new head football coach at Carmel High in Putnam County in New York. Nguyen played (CCHS ‘09) and coached at Central Catholic.
CLASSY AMES
Jesse Ames was the girl winner of the John Burke Sportsmanship Award by the N.H. Basketball Officials Association. She also was Pinkerton’s honoree for the Eagle-Tribune Scholar-Athlete program.
TWITTER HACKED
My Twitter has been hacked if, like UConn and UMass Dartmouth recently, I tweet “Changes in athletic department” headline after sports are axed.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.