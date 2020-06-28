REMEMBER WHEN
Check out my “Remember When?” photo series on eagletribune.com, @MullyET and the Eagle-Tribune Facebook page. It has run for 86 straight days. Today we highlight Haverhill girls greats.
GIVING BACK
Methuen’s Eagle-Tribune All-Star wrestler C.J. Brown has a generous uncle. Scott Dearman built a beautiful medals stand for placers to receive their medals at New Englands, which the Rangers hosted.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Central soccer assistant Katie Andrade (today), Andover field hockey’s Kate Gemmell (Wednesday), Haverhill gymnast Maren Eramo (Friday) and Merrimack trackster Amanda McVey from Sanborn (19 Saturday).
KIICK IN PANTS
I thought my losing bets on every Day 1 NCAA Tourney game in 2002 was the worst day in sports history. Nope. One day in 1977, ex-Miami Dolphins star Jim Kiick was released, got divorced and his house burned down.
COADY MAGIC
The Coady rowing/swimming family from Bradford has a talented cousin. Chris Coady of Winchester played football and lacrosse at Duke. He won lax national titles in 2013 and 2014.
CORNELL HOOPSTER
Haverhill resident DeShawn Standard was a four-year starting point guard at Cornell (Class of ‘98). Standard grew up in Louisville and is a huge U of L fan.
FAMOUS DAD
WWE Raw ring announcer JoJo (Joseann Alexie Offerman) is the daughter of former Red Sox infielder Jose Offerman. She has two children with wrestler Bray Wyatt.
PURPLE KNIGHTS
Hockey player Alex Dalton of Andover (Valley Jr. Warriors), North Andover swimmer Caroline Gust and North Andover lacrosse stars Michael Cammarata (St. John’s) and Matt Costantino (Brooks) will be competing at St. Michael’s.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
