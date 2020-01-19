Future Flyer
Dayton coach Jayson King, formerly at Franklin Pierce, hasn’t forgotten his New England roots. Central Catholic junior catcher Matt Maloney of Windham committed in the fall. Andover’s Alex Brickman led the Flyers with 7 homers last spring.
GAME WINNER
Lowell Catholic junior All-Scholastic Isaiah Taylor scored 24 points including the acrobatic game-winner with two seconds left in a 65-63 win over 9-0 St. Mary’s. Joseph Abate-Walsh of Lawrence had 16 points in defeat.
HORAN AT LAWLER
Matt Horan of Methuen and the N.H. Junior Monarchs was chosen to play in the USPHL 18U All-Star Game Monday at 2:30 p.m. at Merrimack College. He has 7 goals and 7 assists in 15 games.
DAN THE MAN
Junior Dan Flaherty of North Andover and the Southern Maine 4x400 team were named Little East Relay team of the Week. The Huskies won the Brandeis Poyau Invitational in a time of 3:30.94.
Cakes are baking
UTL birthday wishes go out to North Andover Super Fan Alma Long (91 today), Methuen Hall of Famer Mimi Hyde (Monday), Whittier hoopster Alyssa Michel (17 Tuesday), Methuen runner Brady Collins (16 Thursday), Merrimack lacrosse player Kelly Corrigan of North Andover (19 Thursday) and North Andover track coach Steve Nugent (51 Friday).
CAPTAIN THOMPSON
Former UNH and Pinkerton star Paul Thompson, 31, of Derry is captain of the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds. The forward has 11 goals and 8 assists in 34 games.
SPEEDY TAPPER
Delaware freshman Trinity Tapper of North Andover won the unseeded 60 meters at the TCNJ Indoor Open at the New York Armory in 7.83, just shy of the seeded winner’s 7.80.
NOW FOOTBALL
Tommy McDonnell is an assistant football coach at Johns Hopkins. He actually played basketball at UNH but his dad is UNH football coach Sean McDonnell.
One Final Thought
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.