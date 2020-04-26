McINERNEY RETURN?
Holy Cross interim women’s basketball coach Ann McInerney is now a free agent as the Crusaders hired UNH’s Maureen Magarity. Wonder if she’d be on Merrimack’s short list after MC coach Monique Leblanc left for Brown. McInerney went 119-65 in six seasons at Merrimack (1999-05) and last winter went 19-11.
McELROY SIGNS
Former Eagle-Tribune Athlete of the Year Jake McElroy of North Andover has signed with the North Shore Navigators of the Futures College Baseball League. The Holy Cross recruit will join Andover’s Alex Brickman (Dayton) and Andover’s Cedric Gillette (Merrimack) on the Lynn squad.
CAPTAIN HARRIS
Sophomore defenseman Jordan Harris was named one of four assistant captains for the Northeastern hockey team. He scored NU’s biggest goal of the season to beat BU in double-OT in the Beanpot final.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Sanborn baseball’s Bryan Kane (18 today), Timberlane lacrosse’s Nick Matthews (Tuesday), Methuen soccer’s Hailee Pickles (15 Tuesday), Methuen softball’s Steph Tardugno (17 Thursday), Timberlane baseball’s Nick Pallaria (18 Friday) and Methuen track’s Hannah Monroy (17 Friday).
THEY’LL BE MISSED
R.I.P to a couple of coaches we lost recently. Frank Delaney, 87, was a football coach at Haverhill High and several other local schools. Longtime Methuen Youth Basketball Association coach John Doucas died at age 56 on April 20 due to heart complications.
NO CAMPS
A lot of local coaches stand to lose a lot of money if all the summer sports camps are cancelled.
SUPER START
Sophomore Corey Cochran of Salem was named Rivier’s co-Male Athlete of the Month. He batted a scorching .586 (17 for 29, 9 runs). He limited Finlandia to one run while fanning five in 5.1 innings to earn the win.
VICTORY FORMATION
Add to the All-Name Team high school All-American football player Victory Vaka.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
