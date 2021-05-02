POPULAR GUY
Bradford Christian junior A.J. Lesburt recently picked up three Division 1 basketball offers: Albany, Siena and Brown. The 6-4 leaper is from Derry.
NEWEST CHARGER
Haverhill High’s two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Meggie Dellea has committed to New Haven women’s soccer. Dellea scored 14 goals as a junior and four in eight games in the abbreviated fall season.
PERRY TO RUTGERS
Andover Hall of Famer John Perry has joined the Rutgers football program as an offensive assistant. The former Merrimack head coach was with the Houston Texans the last seven years.
PERALTA COMMITS
Howard (Texas) Junior College sophomore infielder Kebler Peralta has committed to Division 1 Middle Tennessee. The Lawrence High grad made the 25-player Tribune All-21st Century Team.
MURPHY MAGIC
Ben Murphy of North Andover, an assistant hockey coach at St. Lawrence, helped guide the Saints to the Division 1 ECAC title. Unfortunately, COVID ended the Saints’ season prior to NCAAs.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to ex-Haverhill trackster Danny Wang (32 today), Methuen track’s Hannah Monroy (18 today), Andover lacrosse’s Kalli Archambault (18 Tuesday), Central track’s John and Michael Apitz (18 Thursday), Tribune sportswriter Dave Dyer (Friday) and Central coach Casey Grange (Saturday).
MAJOR TURNAROUND
After a great run at Salem High, Rob Pike worked his magic in his first year for Lowell High football. Inheriting a program which had endured five straight losing seasons, his Red Raiders went 5-2.
ALL THAT JAZZ
Add to the All-Name Team Drexel men’s basketball player Coltrane Washington.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
