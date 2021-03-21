STONY BROOK BOUND
Tanahj Pettway, who was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a freshman and sophomore at Central Catholic before transferring, has committed to Stony Brook. He could be in the same backcourt as Juan Felix Rodriguez of Lawrence.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to track guru Larry Newman of Haverhill (71 today), Methuen football’s Timmy Traynor (Monday), Cushing hockey’s Mia Langlois of Windham (17 Tuesday), Brooks basketball’s Kendall Eddy of Haverhill (Thursday), MMA champ Calvin Kattar of Methuen (32 Friday) and Timberlane wrestler Malikai Colon (Friday).
4 plays, 34 points
Swampscott High’s Xaviah Bascon and Elijah Burns combined to return three consecutive Salem punts for first half touchdowns. The Big Blue ran four offensive plays yet led 34-0 in the opener.
INFINITESIMAL ODDS
BC baseball had a crazy win. Trailing 9-1 with 2 outs in the top of the ninth at No. 25 Auburn, the Eagles scored eight runs to tie it. Then BC, now ranked No. 13 nationally, won 11-9 on Luke Gold’s 2-run homer in the 10th.
ASTROS DECIDE
Pinkerton Academy swimming captain Amanda Roberge has committed to Wheaton College while standout Astro softball player Sofia Camillieri will be continuing her career at St. Lawrence University.
STONE COLD
Castleton’s Stone Stelzl scored late in a 6-1 hockey loss to Norwich. The Cadets had posted 11 straight shutouts since Jan. 24, 2020. The streak lasted 730 minutes and 26 seconds, an NCAA All-Divisions record.
R.I.P. COACH
Danny Parr, who coached basketball 53 years in New Hampshire with a state record 704 victories, recently died at age 81. He was the longtime coach (boys and girls) at Portsmouth High.
DEFENSE MINISTER
The Holy Cross women’s lacrosse team has a freshman defender named Kelsey Minister.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
