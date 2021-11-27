Dazzling DeSouza
Former North Andover High football star Gabe DeSouza closed out his junior season with Curry College in dazzling fashion earlier this month.
Against the University of New England on Nov. 13. DeSouza caught a whopping 15 passes for 158 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-43 win.
That was DeSouza’s third 100-plus yard receiving game this fall, which he finished with 46 catches for 539 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games. He missed three games due to injury.
Relive the Action
For video highlights for both Central Catholic and Lawrence High from Thanksgiving Day 2021, visit eagletribune.com.
The Central-centric video featured QB Ayden Pereira‘s touchdown passes to Nathel Achuo and Justice McGrail, TD runs by Matthias Latham and Blake Hebert and a few big defensive plays.
The Lawrence-focused video features a pair of touchdown passes from Jayden Abreu to Joenel Figueroa and an interception by Luis Guzman.
Raiders in Reverse
In an odd schedule coincidence, Central Catholic football’s three playoff opponents this fall are the same three teams the Raiders opened the 2021 season with.
Central kicked off the playoffs by beating St. John’s of Shrewsbury, the same team it beat in Week 3 of the regular season. The Raiders then defeated St. John’s Prep in the state semifinals, a rematch of Week 2 of the regular season.
Now, the Raiders will take on Springfield Central in the state title game (Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Gillette Stadium), a rematch of the season-opener for both schools. Central rallied to win the first game, 67-52.
Sanford Hat Trick
Former Pinkerton hockey star and Eagle-Tribune MVP Zach Sanford delivered a game to remember last week for the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.
On Nov. 22, Sanford registered his second career NHL hat trick, scoring three goals against the Colorado Avalanche. It was a breakthrough for Sanford, who had scored twice in Ottawa’s first 15 games. He’s now third on the Senators with five goals for the season.
Sanford’s other NHL hat trick was a four-goal performance against Vegas on Feb. 13, 2020, as a member of the St. Louis Blues.
Daccord starring
North Andover’s Joey Daccord has been red hot since he was sent to the American Hockey League by the NHL’s expansion Seattle Kraken.
In seven games for the Charlotte Checkers, Daccord has delivered a 2.06 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. He had previously played two games for the Kraken, posting a 4.06 GAA.
