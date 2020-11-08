DALLION’S COACH
Penn State freshman basketball player Dallion Johnson from Haverhill and Phillips already has a new coach. Former Keene State coach Jim Ferry replaced Pat Chambers, who resigned under pressure on Oct. 21.
DiFIORE HONOR
Ernie DiFiore was named the Massachusetts District A Athletic Director of the Year. DiFiore has been the AD at Central Catholic since June of 2012.
CURRAN, TOO
Fifth-year Methuen AD Matt Curran won the District A Ted Damko Award for a newer AD who “makes significant contributions to the school, league and district.”
100-year streak
Mike Whaley of the Foster’s (N.H.) Daily Democrat reports this fall was the first time since 1919 that Dover and Spaulding did not square off on the gridiron.
TRANSGENDER STAR
Fordham’s Bre Cavanaugh was Atlantic 10 women’s basketball MVP as a junior last winter but isn’t playing this season. Now known as Bryson Cavanaugh, he came out as transgender in October.
DUKE RECRUIT
Shay Bollin, a 6-3 forward for Bridgewater-Raynham, which fell to Andover in the state semifinals last winter, has committed to Duke. She is ranked No. 19 nationally in the Class of 2022.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Central softball’s Fallon Barr (16 today), Haverhill gymnast June DiCicco (today), Methuen soccer’s Bella Keaney (18 Monday), Timberlane football’s Niko Langlois (Monday), Methuen field hockey’s Isabel Putnam (Monday) and Methuen’s athletic Tierney triplets (17 Tuesday),
BRILLIANT BREEN
Phillips Exeter Academy senior golfer Cole Breen of Hampstead is hitting the books, too. He was named a National Merit Scholar semifinalist.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
