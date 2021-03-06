NURSE VILLA
Greater Lawrence Tech’s new school nurse is ex-Reggie 3-sport star Shabeli Villa (GLTS ‘12). She was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in basketball (1,000-point scorer) and volleyball and played basketball at Fitchburg State.
ALL-STAR DUO
Twenty four players were named CAC girls basketball all-stars including Fellowship Christian’s sophomore guard Adriana Taboucherani and freshman center Jessica Campo. Whittier and Greater Lawrence didn’t play this winter.
COLLEGE COMMIT
Senior Peyton Petisce has committed to Division 2 University of Mount Olive (N.C.) for field hockey. She was a four-year starter for Methuen High.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Penn State basketball’s Dallion Johnson of Haverhill (20 today), Central soccer’s Faith Lee (tomorrow), Haverhill gymnast Brooklyn Judge (tomorrow), Windham basketball’s Abby Husson (18 Tuesday), Pentucket basketball’s Alyssa Thompson (16 Wednesday) and Windham basketball’s Livi Tsetsilas (18 Friday).
VONLEH CUT
Haverhill’s Noah Vonleh was cut by the Brooklyn Nets. The 6-10 power forward played in four games, totalling 11 minutes, but was released on Feb. 23.
SEMIFINALIST HARRIS
Northeastern junior defenseman Jordan Harris of Haverhill was named one of 19 semifinalists for the 69th Walter Brown Award as the top American-born Division 1 hockey player in New England.
COACH PESCI
Andrew Pesci, who posted a UNH soccer school record of 13 shutouts in 2017, was hired as a coach with the Seacoast United Phantoms. He’ll also be the goalie coach for their USL 2 team.
TICKED OFF
Add to the All-Name Team BU women’s lacrosse player Tobey Tick.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
