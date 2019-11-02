ENTREPRENEUR SLATTERY
There was a nice story in Penn State’s student paper on junior Brianna Slattery, the former North Andover three-sport athlete, and best friend Haley Konkol, the owners of BRIcreateit, They “take ordinary clothes and recreate them into something amazing.” Much of it is Penn State-themed.
MISS MAINE
Bowdoin senior Caroline Shipley of Andover and Phillips won the Maine State Meet (5K, 19:10.2) and was the runner-up (6K, 23:13.5) at the Bowdoin Invitational.
TOP ROOKIE
Freshman back Nate Costantino of North Andover played the full 90 minutes in both Salve Regina games last week to earn CCC Rookie of the Week honors. The ex-Brooks star had a goal and the Seahawks gave up just one goal in the two wins.
HERBSTREIT TWINS
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has twin freshman sons who are walk-ons at Clemson: Jake and Tye Herbstreit.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill track’s Keegan Wipff (today), Reggie Hall of Famer/Lawrence Police Detective Tom Cuddy (big 5-0 Monday), Haverhill softball coach Kara Melillo (Friday), Stanley Cup champ Zach Sanford from Pinkerton (25 Saturday), Methuen soccer’s Bella Keaney (17 Saturday) and Methuen field hockey’s Isabel Putnam (Saturday).
VROUNTAS AT HC
Sophomore Anna Vrountas of Andover is a key reserve for the Holy Cross field hockey team. I overlooked her in a recent notebook item on AHS alums.
POLICE vs. FIRE
Ashton Rome (Salem Fire), Bryan Lamontagne (Hampstead Police) and Ed Barrasso (Plaistow Police) will be playing in the CHaD Battle of the Badges hockey benefit game on March 13 at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
IN HIS BLOOD
Ollie Longo of Haverhill’s photos have been published in several newspapers. Good to see he’s also doing some sportswriting for the Nashua Telegraph. The Buffalo State swimmer has writing in his blood. Dad, Hector, has been a local sportswriter for 30 years and mom, Sondra, a former Eagle-Tribune writer, is a Lawrence High teacher.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
