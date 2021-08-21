HALL OF FAMER
Morgan DeShaw Sitarz (EC ‘12) will be inducted into the Endicott College Hall of Fame on Oct. 2. She scored 207 goals in 80 games, leading EC to four women’s lacrosse NCAA tourney berths. The Timberlane grad is now the athletic department secretary at Lynnfield High.
NAAR TRIBUTE
At the CHaD All-Star football game, the East All-Stars played with just 10 defenders to begin the game. That was a tribute to Londonderry star Jake Naar, who died in a March automobile accident.
LAWRENCE TRANSFER
Promising Lawrence High football player/trackster Adonis Garcia has transferred to Woodstock High in Georgia, where he is entering his junior year. He placed third in the MVC Meet in the 400 (50.94) and was runner-up in the 4x100 relay.
CRUISE FOR LEUKEMIA
Reid’s Cruise for Leukemia is selling tickets for $80 until Sept. 4. It’s in honor of late Pentucket football star Reid Garrant (PRHS ‘14).The cruise is Sept. 18 from 3:30-7 p.m. on Captain’s Lady III out of Newburyport. For more information contact Reid’s mom Paula at 978-804-9396 or paula@reidsrebels.com.
DEWEY’S CLUB
Brooks School 5th-year senior basketball star Samantha Dewey of Melrose is going bigtime. The 6-foot-2 power forward just committed to the University Illinois in the Big 10.
SALEM PHENOM
Wisconsin freshman Caroline Harvey of Salem, N.H., is one to watch. She’s the youngest player on the USA women’s national ice hockey team at the World Championships in Calgary. The 18-year-old defenseman scored in a 6-0 win over the Russian Olympic Committee in pre-tourney action.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Methuen football’s Will McKinnon (18 today), San Francisco Giant Mike Yastrzemski of Andover (31 tomorrow), North Andover gymnast Elizabeth Neff (18 Wednesday), Bryant lacrosse’s Lily Auger from Pinkerton (19 Friday) and triple-A baseball player Max Burt of North Andover (25 Saturday).
HIGHER POWERS
Providence basketball is recruiting Christ Essandoko. Well, they are the Friars. Maybe former PC star God Shammgod can help in the recruitment.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.