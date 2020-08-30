FLORIDA-BOUND
Luis Reynoso, who was Eagle-Tribune basketball MVP as a junior (2018) at Lawrence High, has committed to Daytona (Fla.) State Junior College. Reynoso is a 6-4 guard.
FALCON LEADER
Senior Olivia Burns, who didn’t even do cross country at Andover High, was named co-captain of Bentley cross country. The Elon transfer did field hockey, track and tennis (co-captain) at AHS. She’s also a Bentley President’s Scholar.
KLIMAS VIDEO
Ran across an old clip on ex-Methuen football captain Tim Osgood. In 2004, he did a video on his late legendary coach Larry Klimas, which won first place in a state-wide high school journalism contest. Teacher Dave Shaheen and classmate Jon Fraser also were honored for the project.
HALL OF FAMER
Merrimac’s Jennifer Crossman Palermo will be inducted posthumously into the Penn State-Brandywine Hall of Fame. The tennis star went undefeated in back-to-back seasons. Her daughter, Hayley Palermo, was Pentucket’s co-captain in 2018.
INTERESTING EAGLE
Luc Bequette will be a rare 6th-year senior this fall for BC football. His mother is Olympic bronze medal figure skater Dr. Debi Thomas. His father, grandfather and cousin Jake Bequette played football at Arkansas. Jake also played for the Patriots (2012-15).
LATE RANGER
RIP Peter Grassi. The 1962 Methuen High basketball co-captain died Aug. 15.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to BU hockey recruit Shane Lachance of Andover (17 today); Sanborn track’s Kaylen LaChapelle (17 today), master’s field hockey player Andy Cannon of Atkinson (tomorrow), ex-Baltimore Colt Dan Sullivan of Andover (81 Tuesday), Pinkerton gymnast Haley Rustad (18 Tuesday) and Salem football’s Michael Ference (18 Friday).
STRANGE BUT TRUE
Indians pitcher Ray Caldwell was struck by lightning and knocked unconscious during a 1919 MLB game. He stayed in for the final out and won the game!
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
