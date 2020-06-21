REMEMBER WHEN
NICHOLS COACH
Former Holy Cross assistant Caitlin Pickul of North Andover was named the head coach of the Nichols College women’s soccer team. Pickul was a keeper for Providence (PC ‘10).
THEODORE COMMITS
MVC All-Star lineman Lesly Theodore has committed to Western New England. The 6-3, 260-pounder was a two-year starter for Methuen High.
PURPLE PRIDE
Hard to believe but Holy Cross’ Tommy Heinsohn had a game in 1956 against BC where he had 51 points and 42 rebounds. That deserves a Tommy point.
GO ORANGE
Central Catholic cheerleader/gymnast Regina Dieli from Newton, N.H., is going bigtime. She’ll be cheering at Syracuse University.
NEW ADDITION
Congrats to Pentucket co-football coach and head boys lax coach Dan Leary. He and wife Kayla welcomed into the world a couple weeks a son, Connor Leary.
NATIONAL CHAMP
Ten years ago, Andover High’s Moira Cronin won the New Balance Nationals high jump in North Carolina. She cleared 5-8.75 and won a jump-off at 5-8 for the title.
THUNDER-OUS
Add to the All-Name Team Stanford football player Thunder Justice Keck of the Northfield, New Hampshire, Kecks.
MIGHTY MITE
High school freshman Samartine Bogues, a 5-4 point guard from Maryland, was offered by Bryant. He’s the grandson (not son, grandson) of former 5-3 NBA guard Muggsy Bogues.
