OWLS REUNION
Two former Timberlane field hockey captains and current college captains squared off recently. It was Courtney Sickel and Assumption vs. Ally Collins and Franklin Pierce. Sickel scored in a 3-2 win while Collins had an assist.
NEW JOB
Haverhill softball coach Kara Melillo Mueller was named the girls basketball coach at Reading High. Mueller had been an assistant to her father, Bob Melillo, with the North Reading girls program.
PINHO IMPRESSES
Center Brian Pinho of North Andover had three goals in two games in the Washington Capitals’ prospects showcase. Pinho, 24, played in 73 games last winter with the AHL’s Hershey Bears, scoring four goals with eight assists.
INSTANT IMPACT
In his Bentley debut, freshman defensive back Joey Howshan of Lawrence and Central Catholic had an interception and a tackle in a 14-7 loss to No. 22 West Chester.
THANKS, MOM
Northern Illinois QB Ross Bowers is known for his diving/flip TD runs. That may be because mom, Joanne Bowers, is the gymnastics coach at San Jose State.
TOP ROOKIE
Fitchburg State freshman Samuel Flint of Methuen was named MASCAC cross country’s Rookie of the Week. He placed 16th out of 105 runners at Fitchburg’s 8K Sheehan Invitational in 27:36.6.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill superfan Richard Maguire (77 today), Brooks football’s Michael Wolfendale of Methuen (today), Haverhill volleyball’s Valentina Ramirez (17 Wednesday), Central basketball’s Nadeshka Bridgewater (18 Friday) and Methuen softball’s Dana Littlefield (18 Saturday).
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.