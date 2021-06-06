KNIGHTS HONORED
The North Andover Athletic Association gave out scholarships to four Scarlet Knight seniors. They were Jack Bicksler, Ainsley Dion. Andrew Howard and Abby Mastromonaco.
NESCAC HONORS
Colby College freshman infielder Brady O’Brien of North Andover made second-team All-NESCAC. The St. John’s Prep grad batted .368 (28 for 76) with 17 runs and 13 RBIs.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Methuen soccer’s Ethan Donahue (17 Tuesday), Andover tennis coach Alan Hibino (41 Wednesday), Sanborn track’s Dylan Khalil (18 Thursday), Haverhill football’s Teyshon McGee (Thursday), North Andover track’s Julia Maguire (17 Friday) and Haverhill basketball’s Haley Phillips (16 Saturday).
SURETTE AT NCAAs
Sophomore Ashley Surette, an Andover High grad, was a starter for Marist rowing’s varsity 8 boat. The Red Foxes won the MAAC conference title and qualified for the Division 1 NCAA championships in Sarasota, Fla.
SOONER STATE
Bryan Guerrero tweeted he’ll be continuing his career at Division 2 Northwestern Oklahoma St. The ex-Lawrence High and Lawrence Legion star is batting .259 with 11 RBIs and 18 runs in 23 games as a freshman at Ranger (Texas) Junior College.
BASKETBALL FAMILY
Screenwriter-producer Brad Ingelsby of “Mare of Easttown” fame is the brother of University of Delaware basketball coach Martin Ingelsby and son of former NBA player Tom Ingelsby.
4 Straight no-hitters
Heading into Saturday’s game, Frank Mozzicato had thrown four straight no-hitters for East Catholic (Conn.) High. He’s a UConn recruit with 101 Ks and 2 earned runs in 42 innings.
CULINARY DELIGHTS
Add to the All-Name Team Fairfield men’s basketball player Supreme Cook and Maryland lacrosse’s Nick Grill.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
