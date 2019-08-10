ALL-STAR HOOPSTERS
Rising seniors Jordyn Franzen of Salem and Steph Davis of Windham and Proctor Academy made All-Tourney at the U.S. Junior Nationals in D.C. They play for the New England Crusaders.
SORRY, SAM
I mistakenly reported that Lawrence’s Sam Lara was transferring from St. John’s University to SNHU. The ex-Central baseball/hoop star actually will be pitching for Eckerd (Fla.) College. Last year’s Triton club went 31-19, making the Division 2 NCAA tourney for the first time since 1987.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Pinkerton gymnast Sophia Viger (17 Monday), future major leaguer Jacob Wallace of Methuen (21 Tuesday), Eagle-Tribune Athlete of the Year Jake McElroy of North Andover (19 Thursday), Methuen golfer Ian Beeley (18 Friday), multi-sport twins Cailey (Haverhill High) and Chloe Simard (Whittier) on Friday, and Haverhill softball’s Jalyn Pearl (16 Friday).
L.J. STARS IN PERU
St. John’s University star L.J. Figueroa was one of the mainstays for the Dominican team, which fell to the USA, 92-83, in the Pan Am Games bronze medal game in Peru. The 6-6 swingman from Lawrence had 11 points in that one and averaged 6.2 ppg in the five games.
His SJU roommate, Mustafa Heron, was on the US team.
CHECK MATE
Add to the All-Name Team UVM pole vaulter Andrew Chess.
NO. 2 SCORER
Cushing Academy sophomore Mia Langlois of Windham was tied for second in scoring at the USA U15 hockey development camp at the Herb Brooks Center in Minnesota. Langlois is committed to Northeastern.
EARLY ENROLLEE
Offensive line recruit Zak Zinter has announced he’ll be a January enrollee at the University of Michigan. The 6-6, 300-pounder from North Andover will first play his senior season this fall at BB&N.
McVEIGH GIVES BACK
Brooks basketball coach John McVeigh has done yeoman work for the Pan Mass Challenge. According to his fundraiser page, he raised $8,505 this year and over $44,000 the last four years.
Donate through McVeigh at profile.pmc.org/JM0854
COLOR BLIND
Argentina’s women’s basketball team forfeited a Pan Am Games matchup against Colombia on Wednesday. The reason? Argentina wore the wrong color jerseys.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
