PRODUCTIVE NIANG
Methuen’s Georges Niang is playing well for the Utah Jazz. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 5.8 points in 13.9 minutes a game while shooting .401 from deep and .833 from the line.
MEMORY LANE
Hall of Fame Greater Lawrence Tech coach Art Yancy out of Andover High was quite a college player. At small school power Oklahoma City, he averaged 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in three seasons under legendary coach Abe Lemons, who later had a great run at Texas.
FAMILY AFFAIR
Tanner Garry was named football coach at Fort Cherry (Penn.) High. His dad, Tim, was head coach for nine years and his grandfather, Jim Garry, was head coach for 43 years and the stadium is named after him.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill softball’s Jalyn Pearl (17 today), Brown QB E.J. Perry of Andover (22 today), multi-sport twins from Haverhill Cailey and Chloe Simard (today), Lynnfield track coach Joe DiBiase of North Andover (big 6-0, Wednesday), North Andover soccer’s Andrew Howard (18 Thursday), Methuen field hockey’s Selena Fadika (Friday), Methuen golfer Corey Ciccotelli (18 Saturday) and Tilton football’s Will McKinnon of Methuen (17 Saturday).
ST. ANSELM SOCCER
Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford was the women’s soccer coach at St. Anselm’s for three years (1986-88, 22-22-5 record). He took over for current men’s basketball coach Keith Dickson (1986, 6-6-3), who took over for another hoop coach, Phil Rowe, (1985, 1-8-1).
HOLE-IN-ONE
Former North Andover golf-hockey standout Matthew Lucy, a 3.8-GPA student at UMass Amherst, aced the 185-yard, 7th hole at Haverhill Country Club on July 18. It was witnessed by club pro Mark Mangion.
GAMBLING FAMILY
Well-known professional poker players Annie Duke and her brother Howard Lederer grew up in Concord, N.H. Dad, Howard Lederer, taught at St. Paul’s and is a nationally syndicated writer.
WHY BOTHER?
These bloated college scholar-athlete teams are just silly. How many Harvard hockey players do you think made the ECAC All-Academic team this winter and last winter? Every last one of them: 56 for 56!
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
