LAWRENCE PROUD
A pair of Governor’s Academy basketball players from Lawrence are headed for big things. BC-bound Destiny Gonzalez won the Avalon Prize for social justice. Captain, school president and Cum Laude Society member Adeliza Rosario is headed to Williams.
MORALES TO AUSTIN
Former Central basketball/football star Jaycob Morales (CCHS ‘11) was hired as coordinator of community engagement and inclusion at Austin Prep. He’s been a football and basketball coach at Austin the past two years.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to North Andover baseball’s Andrew Perry (16 tomorrow), Cushing hockey’s Shea Frost of Andover (16 tomorrow), Whittier softball’s Alicia Habib (17 Thursday), Salem football’s Tanner Morgano (17 Friday) and Vanderbilt baseball’s Dom Keegan of Methuen (20 Saturday).
WILL BE MISSED
Popular longtime New England Dragway racer and employee Steve Frasca of Epping died at age 50 on July 17. He was a Methuen High grad.
BADGER TRANSER
Wisconsin hockey forward Mick Messner is transferring to Merrimack, where he has two years of eligibility left. The hometown kid from Madison had 7 goals as a freshman but just one last winter.
DANCING MACHINE
Add to the All-Name Team Wisconsin-Oshkosh women’s track recruit Drue Polka.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
