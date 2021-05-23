FULL SCHOLARSHIP
Lawrence High didn’t have a basketball season but there was still great news for one Lancer. Joshua Diaz earned a full academic scholarship to Merrimack College. It’s a Pioneer Scholarship worth almost $300,000.
TRACK MEDALIST
Merrimack freshman Carla Bouchrouche from Windham and Central Catholic placed eighth in the 400 hurdles at the Northeast Conference Championship. She was clocked in 64.43.
AMAZING DUBZINSKIS
Bill Ballou of the Worcester Telegram did a nice piece on the Coaching Dubzinskis from Leominster and several other schools including John with North Andover football. He calculated their record at 803-460-18.
ONE-YEAR DEAL
The Lawrence High boys and girls track teams are co-op teams this spring with Dracut High. Lancer coach Bill Meuse said that would be just for this spring.
NCAA RUNNER-UP
Pinkerton Academy grad Mark Krikorian guided Florida State women’s soccer to its 10th Final Four in his 16 seasons as head coach. No. 1 FSU lost in a shootout in the title game to No. 11 Santa Clara.
MOECKEL TRIBUTE
The North Andover Basketball Bill Moeckel Memorial scholarship winners were Solana Fahey and Chris Pensavalli. It’s been quite a tribute from Moeckel’s friends, who have given out $32,500 over the years.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to North Andover volleyball’s Nadine Abdat (16 tomorrow), Windham volleyball’s Kristlynn Hunt (18 tomorrow), Methuen lacrosse’s Christian Perez (18 Tuesday), North Andover gymnast Kasey Burke and Lawrence softball’s Thiana Brito (both 17 Wednesday), Methuen field hockey’s Peyton Petisce (18 Thursday); and Haverhill track’s Collin Daugherty and Windham volleyball’s Eliza Raymond (Thursday).
KING AND I
Former Eagle-Tribune All-Star John King Jr. from Pinkerton won the javelin at the 4-team Dartmouth Invitational. The big junior had a winning throw of 198-9.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.