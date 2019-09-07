HAMMEL NIGHT
The Bert Hammel Legacy night is Sept. 12 at Salvatore’s in Lawrence. Tickets are $30. The event benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence ABA Christmas Party. For information, visit BHL-fund.com.
OWEN SHINES
Freshman Sydney Owen of Haverhill had two goals and an assist in the first 16 minutes of Anna Maria’s women’s soccer win over Northern Vermont.
BRILLIANT BEAR
New Bridgewater State Hall of Famer Robert Mason (‘65) was a captain and a standout linebacker for the Bears. The longtime Andover resident was a guidance counselor at Greater Lawrence Tech for 20 years and was a Central Catholic football coach for six years.
KOLINSKI KEEPERS
Reagan Kolinski from Pinkerton is a freshman women’s soccer keeper at Millersville (Pa.) while her sister, junior Bailey Kolinski from Derry and Brewster Academy, is a junior reserve keeper at Ohio State.
GREAT FOLLOW
If you are a New Hampshire high school field hockey fan, you are probably following newhampshirefieldhockey.com. If you aren’t, you should be.
SMALL SCHOOL HERO
Last year Jake Dolegala was playing for Central Connecticut, which Saturday was hosting Merrimack. This year he’s a backup QB with the Cincinnati Bengals.
THAT’S A MOUTHFUL
Add to the All-Name Team Yale fullback Osorachukwu Ifesinachukwu and BYU linebacker Chaz Ah You.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Timberlane football’s Cooper Kelley (yesterday), Windham softball’s Kendall Gravell (18 today), Andover field hockey’s Heather Graham (today), Methuen swimming’s Samantha DeNaro (18 Wednesday), Timberlane cross country’s Brent Seavey (18 Thursday), Methuen softball’s Avry Nelson (16 Thursday), Salem runner Bethany Graham (15 Friday), and Methuen’s “Scorin’ Horans” twins Kerri and Matt Horan (18 Saturday).
YOUNG INDIAN
The Lowell Sun previews listed “Jason Paganis, 8th grade, RB/LB” as a Billerica High football player to watch.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
