THREE CHEERS
A pair of Haverhill High cheerleaders will be cheering at Division 1 schools: Kara Coppola at UMass Amherst and Maddie Owens at the University of Rhode Island.
HAPPY 50th
Congrats to North Andover’s Mike and Jackie McVeigh on their recent (July 3) 50th anniversary. Mike, of course, was the legendary boys basketball coach for 31 years with an area record 497 wins.
PASTOR ARIAS
It was fun running into former Lawrence basketball stars Steven and Moises Arias, who both now live in San Antonio. Steven, a pastor, officiated at the wedding of his cousin, Lorelly Blanco, and Daniel Colon. The brothers were asking about their old coaches David Giribaldi and Dave Fabrizio.
HILLIE VOLUNTEERS
Tip of the cap to a terrific group of Haverhill High track athletes who volunteered their time with the difficult task of putting the pole vault mats away. And on a cold, rainy day at that. They were Aidan Corcoran, Connor Firek, Shea Robertson, Will Madden, Kenny Howshan, Shane McGonagle and Nolan Skafas.
UNH OFFERS
Proctor Academy basketball star Vicky Morales of Lawrence tweeted that she received a scholarship offer from UNH. The talented 5-foot-5 point guard will be a senior in the fall.
BEATI NEW SPORT
Junior Max Beati competed in track for the first time this spring. The 6-8, 300-pound former Andover High football and basketball standout threw the discus for Brown. In his youth, baseball was his spring sport.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Windham softball’s Lauren Brooks (18 today), Andover volleyball’s Maddie Tutwiler (today), Haverhill track’s Brynne LeCours (Tuesday), Salem baseball’s Adan Ayala (18 Wednesday), Sanborn track’s Owen Stocker (18 Friday) and Timberlane football’s Trey Baker (Friday).
HIGHER POWERS
Providence basketball is recruiting Christ Essandoko. Maybe former Friar God Shammgod can help in the recruitment.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
