MULTI-TALENTED
Keegan Wipff, a member of Haverhill cross country’s talented freshman class, is also a talented singer. She sang the national anthem at UConn’s Kyle Milliken Memorial 5-mile run. Her uncles ran at UConn with Milliken, a Navy Seal who was killed in action.
MURPHY NEW JOB
Former UMaine hockey star Ben Murphy of North Andover is the new assistant at St. Lawrence. He had been an assistant at Bentley for 10 years.
PERFECT SCHILLE
Tori Schille of the Methuen-Tewksbury hockey team is more than a Division 1 hockey state champion. The senior, a two-year Tewksbury field hockey captain, scored a perfect 800 on her math SAT.
McELROY MAGIC
As if the last year hasn’t been magical enough for North Andover’s McElroy family. Dad, John McElroy, just won the I Beat Burt Contest.
BALSAMO INJURY
The Union Leader’s Roger Brown reported UNH linebacker Michael Balsamo of Atkinson and Central Catholic had thumb surgery after the opener and is expected to miss several weeks.
SAME OLD GABE
Curry freshman wide receiver Gabe DeSouza of North Andover had 6 catches for 68 yards and 2 TDs in a 29-27 Week 2 loss to Franklin Pierce.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Hillie QB Brady Skafas and North Andover volleyball’s Alison Ferullo (both 18 tomorrow), Andover field hockey’s Alana Miller (Tuesday), Windham cross country’s Cole Flenniken (Tuesday), Plymouth State hoops’ Ben Olson of Derry (21 Tuesday), legendary Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly (66 Friday) and Methuen swim coach Jason Smith (44 Saturday).
MIRACLE COMEBACK
Marshfield was down 35-0 to Dennis-Yarmouth midway through the 3rd quarter, but came back to win 43-42, thanks to TDs from six different players and a 2-point conversion with 38 seconds to go.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
