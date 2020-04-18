ERAMO COMMITS
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star gymnast Maren Eramo has committed to SUNY Brockport. She holds three Haverhill school records: vault (9.7), bars (9.5) and floor (9.5).
ANOTHER PIRATE
Congrats to Central Catholic distance runner Luke Ryan of Haverhill. He’ll be following in his father Mike Ryan’s footsteps and attending Seton Hall.
CARNEVALE HONORED
Offensive lineman James Carnevale of North Andover was one of 11 Brown football seniors named to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society. Players need a 3.2 cumulative GPA.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Timberlane wrestling’s Joe Friel (tomorrow), Godson of the Year Matt Shamon of Windham (26 tomorrow), Haverhill track’s Finleigh Simonds (Wednesday) and Central football’s Nick Mazzie (17 Friday). Belated wishes to Assumption rower Grace Crockett of Haverhill (April 13).
SPEEDY LANCER
Worcester State senior Abigail MacGregor from Salem received All-Region honors with New England Division 3’s third best time in the 200 meter dash this winter (25.82 seconds). She was the Lancers’ lone female honoree. MacGregor also ran a speedy 7.88 in the 60 meters.
IVY LEAGUER
Former Central Catholic basketball/track star Jennifer Chuks (CCHS ‘02) has already enjoyed an impressive career. The Central Hall of Famer is in her second year at Dartmouth College as associate A.D.
BETCHA DIDN’T KNOW
Football legend Roger Staubach was also All-Ivy in baseball, Back then (1963), Navy was in the Ivy League for baseball.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
