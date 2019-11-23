HILLIE LEADERS
Haverhill cross country captains-elect are: Ivy Ackerman, Helen Burgess and Ariann LeCours for the girls and Shane Finn, Shea Robertson and Collin Daugherty for the boys.
END OF AN ERA
Matignon boys hockey has fallen on hard times. Its players will now be playing with the Revere-Malden co-op team. Alums of the 10-time Mass. state champion Warriors include NHL players Shawn McEachern, Steve Leach, Niko Dimitrakos and Tom O’Regan.
ATTABOY, JOE
We have a lot of talented kids playing in the NESCAC so big shoutout to Trinity senior tight end Joe Samuelman (10 catches, 176 yards, 3 TDs). The former North Andover High star made second-team all-conference, the only local to be recognized.
SUPER SHEA
Plymouth State senior defensive back Matt Shea from Windham High was the only local to make first- or second-team All-MASCAC. The first-teamer had 99 tackles (second in the league), two interceptions and two blocked kicks. Shea led the Panthers in tackles three straight years.
TOP COACHES
Central Catholic’s Casey Grange (Division 1 North girls) and Lowell Catholic’s Mike Isola of Lawrence (Division 4 North boys) are among the Coaches of the Year to be honored Dec. 1 at Holy Cross at the Mass. Basketball Coaches Association banquet.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill volleyball’s Jess Wardle (18 today), ex-Red Sox catcher Mike Ryan from Haverhill (78 tomorrow), Salem basketball’s gifted scholar Carly Saif (Wednesday) and North Andover track record-setter Sarah Lavery (18 Saturday).
MIGHTY MUSTANG
Juan Felix Rodriguez, a 6-foot sophomore guard from Lawrence, was named Mustang of Week at Monroe (N.Y.) Junior College. The returning All-American is averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in four games.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
