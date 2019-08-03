COVER BOY
Former Methuen High/Anna Maria College point guard Michael Gorman is the cover story on the AMC alumni magazine. Gorman earned praise for his charity, the Movement Family, which helps homeless and addicts in our area.
EDDY TO BROOKS
The Haverhill girls basketball team took a big hit as Kendall Eddy, who averaged 9.4 points with 36 3-pointers last winter, announced she’s transferring to Brooks. The 5-foot-6 MVC All-Star, who played this summer for the Hillies, will be repeating her freshman year.
BASEBALL BRAWN
Have you seen the size of these MLB guys? There is zero chance baseball is anywhere near getting rid of steroids/PEDs. I had to get that on the record so I can gloat when the next scandal hits soon.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Michigan pitcher Steven Hajjar of North Andover (19 Wednesday), Salem soccer’s Anthony Bellomo (19 Wednesday), Methuen softball’s Claudia Crowe (18 Wednesday) Timberlane football’s Cam Lovett (Thursday), Andover softball’s Scarlett Gillette (Thursday) and legendary Andover coach Marilyn Fitzgerald (Friday).
LARA TO SNHU
St. John’s University pitcher Sam Lara from Lawrence and Central Catholic is transferring to Southern New Hampshire. He went 2-0 and pitched 17.2 innings in relief last spring as a sophomore for the Red Storm.
COACH OF YEAR
Eagle-Tribune Boys Tennis Coach of the Year Jon Hall from Windham High is a new girls soccer assistant for the Jaguars. He was the former head soccer coach at Pelham (girls) and ConVal (boys).
FALL BALL
Add to the All-Name Team Williams College standout female trackster Summer-Solstice Thomas.
BIG EAST BALL
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett, who wanted to take on the entire Pirates dugout in last week’s wild brawl, was a key player for the St. John’s University basketball team for two years.
MUST FOLLOW
You aren’t a New Hampshire high school cross country fan if you don’t follow @NH_CrossCountry.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
...
