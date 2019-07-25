RED-HOT RUNNER
Jaclyn Solimine from Haverhill won the Luti 5-miler in Concord, N.H. She braved last Saturday’s scorching 94-degree heat to finish in 30:22 with Derry’s Cayla Pellegrini the second female in 30:45.
TOP 10 LIST
Former North Andover tennis-basketball coach and AD Jack Stephenson won his 10th North Andover Country Club title with an impressive 147. It was the ageless 70-year-old’s 10th NACC title.
PILCH NAMED GM
Karilyn Pilch of Salem was named GM of the Boston Pride of the National Women’s Hockey League. Pilch played at BU and for the last three years was the director of hockey operations for the Terrier women’s team.
NIFTY NIZIAK
Essex Tech senior Catherine Niziak of Merrimac made the Salem News All-Star track team. The Roger Williams recruit set the school record with a 67.86 in the 400-meter hurdles.
TRAGIC FALL
Keep former Haverhill High runner and coach Ali Carnie LaCoste in your prayers. Her husband, Kevin LaCoste, is at Mass. General after suffering a spinal cord injury in a fall. He’s the principal at Westford’s Robinson School.
To contribute, visit gofundme.com/the-lacoste-family.
Varsity 3rd-gradeR
Pro golfer J.B. Holmes told Golf Channel’s Jimmy Roberts he played on the Taylor County (Ky.) High golf team for 10 years. Yes, he made varsity in third grade.
ENDICOTT HONORS
Endicott Coaches Award winner’s included John Homsey of Windham/Central Catholic (basketball); Aleah MacKay from Pinkerton (cross country) and Emily Licciardi of Haverhill/Central (tennis).
CAPTAIN BOSCO
Senior forward Deanna Bosco of North Andover has been named the captain-elect of the HPNA girls’ hockey team. Bosco also plays volleyball for the Knights.
FALL BALL
Add to the All-Name Team Williams College standout female trackster Summer-Solstice Thomas.
¢¢¢
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.