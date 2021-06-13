CURRY IRONY
Haverhill High senior Zach Guertin will be continuing his basketball career at Curry College. Ironically, he has a cat named Curry ... although it is after sharpshooter Steph Curry not the school.
TAYLOR MADE
Sack specialist Collin Taylor from North Andover and St. John’s was the only player with local ties to make the 25-player Mass. All-Fall 2 football team. If I’m unbeaten Central, I may take exception to being shut out by the Mass. football coaches.
POWERFUL WEEKS
Merrimack College throws coach Sam Weeks easily won the discus at the Merrimack Invitational in April. The former Methuen High star won by over 33 feet with a massive 181-9 throw.
TOP CATS
Windham High’s tennis/soccer player Jessica Thibodeau (Baylor) and Timberlane three-sport athlete William Savage (Le Moyne lacrosse recruit) were among the 12 high schoolers receiving $1,500 scholarships from the N.H. Fisher Cats for their academics, athletics and citizenship.
PLAYER and COACH
Arkansas women’s basketball has an interesting grad assistant in Kelsey Plum of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. She set the NCAA scoring record (3,527 points) at Washington under current Razorbacks coach Mike Neighbors.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Timberlane lacrosse’s Maddie Zambrowicz (18 today), Haverhill football’s Elijah Moses (today), Bradford Christian basketball’s Casey Hunt of Groveland (19 Thursday), Andover field hockey’s Hailey Doherty (Thursday) and Windham volleyball’s Ava Mayo (17 Saturday).
RAPPING HOOPSTER
Rapper-actor Mahershala Ali, then known as Hershal Gilmore, played Division 1 basketball at St. Mary’s (Calif.) University. He averaged 3.6 points a game in 96 games.
CULINARY DELIGHTS
Add to the All-Name Team Fairfield men’s basketball player Supreme Cook and Maryland lacrosse’s Nick Grill.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
