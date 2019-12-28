JUMPIN’ JHAMYL
Worcester Academy junior leaper Jhamyl Fricas of Methuen had 21 points in a win over Bradford Christian. He also made the St. Andrew’s Classic All-Tourney team.
INCREDIBLE EDELMAN
The best nickname I’ve ever heard that never caught on? Incredelman for Pats star Julian Edelman.
ALL-DECADE Team
North Andover basketball assistant Matt Medeiros, who scored 1,118 points at Westport High, made the New Bedford Standard-Times 10-player All-Decade Team.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill basketball’s Carli Quinlan (today), Haverhill track’s Jen Sahagian (17 Wednesday), Methuen swimming’s Ava Facella (18 Wednesday), Belmont Hill hockey’s Drew Blackwell of Haverhill (17 Thursday), ex-Central state champ Alex Shea (31 Thursday), and Central soccer’s Layal Khartabil (18 Friday).
MULTI-TALENTED
Reliable sources report Methuen stars Brooke and Stephanie Tardugno are not just terrific athletes but TikTok stars as well.
TWITTER HACKED
My Twitter was hacked if you ever see me downplaying the fact that rosters weren’t available at a state tourney game or any football game.
TREY TO DUNK
One of the great plays in basketball this year was Maryland’s Aaron Wiggins’ putback dunk on his own missed 3-point try. He knew he missed and flew to the hoop immediately.
LEONARDO’S FAVORITE
Nebraska has a defensive back named Dicaprio Bootle.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
