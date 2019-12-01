CONSTANT OFFER
Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer Kevin Constant tweeted he had received his first scholarship offer (Le Moyne). The ex-Central star is a post-grad at Tilton.
IMPRESSIVE DARBY
Conor Darby of Haverhill played Division 1 lacrosse at Manhattan (Class of 2018), earning MAAC All-Academic honors. He recently earned his master’s in business at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.
TOP COACH LEAVES
Girls lacrosse coach Meredith Prior, who was Eagle-Tribune Coach of the Year three of her six years at North Andover, took the Austin Prep job. Prior, 31, went 105-34-1 with the Knights.
WARRIOR AUTHOR
Jack Terry, a linebacker on Andover High’s mid-’70s Super Bowl teams, has written a book: Murder on Lewis Road: And Other Stories Growing Up Northport. His web page is: outskirtspress.com/murderonlewisroad.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Haverhill softball’s Alyssa Wilson (18 Monday), Whittier coach Kevin Bradley (59 Tuesday), Methuen swimmer Kara Davidson (17 Wednesday), Andover field hockey’s Liv Beucler (Thursday), Timberlane wrestling’s Dominic Pallaria (Saturday), and Lawrence AD Brendan Neilon (49 Saturday).
DIVER OF WEEK
Westfield State sophomore Hannah McKenna of Methuen was named Little East Diver of the Week. She posted scores of 169.75 in the 1-meter and 168.7 in the 3-meter to place third in both vs. Smith.
NIFTY NEYMAN
Sophomore midfielder Sammy Neyman of North Andover helped lead George Washington to a 14-3-4 record. She had six assists, tied for third most in GW women’s soccer’s 40-year history.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.