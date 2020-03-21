Super Soph
Sophomore defenseman Kristina Allard of Kingston helped St. Paul’s to the NEPSAC Large girls’ hockey title. The Northeastern hockey commit set five school records in track last spring and led the soccer team in scoring.
GENDRON TO UNH
Hockey defenseman Cam Gendron, who played his first two years at Central Catholic (16 goals in 41 games), has committed to UNH. He’s played the last two years with the New Jersey Titans.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Cushing hockey’s Mia Langlois of Windham (16 tomorrow), Brooks basketball’s Kendall Eddy of Haverhill (Wednesday), MMA star Calvin Kattar of Methuen (32 Thursday) and Hoops for Hope executive director Jim Arnold (59 Saturday).
RICHIE RICH
Plymouth State freshman Richie Marique from Derry threw five innings of 1-hit ball with 9 K’s in his debut, an 11-0 win over Finlandia.
SPIRITED BALSAMO
Senior linebacker Michael Balsamo from Atkinson won UNH’s Bo Dickson Spirit Award. The co-captain averaged 5.9 tackles a game in the fall.
CONSTANT OFFER
Tilton post-grad Kevin Constant of Lawrence tweeted he’s received a basketball scholarship offer from Division 2 New Haven. Le Moyne has also offered.
MERRILL, TOO
Senior Joey Merrill of Derry and Bradford Christian tweeted he was offered by D2 New York Tech. Southern Conn. has also offered.
FABULOUS FITZ
Bentley senior Kayleigh Fitzpatrick from Timberlane and East Hampstead was named NE-10 Pitcher of the Week. She allowed one earned run and seven hits in 11 innings.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
