KNIGHTS ON ROLL
North Andover High is on a bigtime athletic roll. Peter Martel and Kelcey Dion were just named our Max Bishop Award winners as 3-sport Athletes of Year. In the last 7 years, half the winners have been Scarlet Knights: Martel, Dion, Jake McElroy, Allie Rodrigues, Erick Duffy, Abbie Karalis and Leah Chittick.
LENNON NEW JOB
Former Methuen High star Kelly Lennon was just named an assistant coach with the West Point women’s swim team. Lennon was a captain at UVM (and NCAA Woman of the Year nominee). She recently earned her master’s in sports administration at UNC-Chapel Hill.
WANE DOUBLE DUTY
Haverhill High basketball coach Souleymane Wane is also taking over the boys soccer job. The 6-10 former UConn hoop star replaces ex-Hillie great Charlie Roche, who went 23-47-13 in five seasons.
WILDCAT HONORS
Local UNH football players Owen Gormley (Salem), Jacob Post (Timberlane) and Osho Omoyeni (Central) made the CAA Academic Honor Roll. Players needed a GPA of at least 3.0 for the spring semester.
SILVER RUSH
Michael Hixon of Amherst, Mass., won his second straight Olympic silver medal in pairs diving. The University of Michigan MBA student is the grandson of the late great Andover High basketball coach Wil Hixon. His dad is Amherst College and Andover Hall Famer David Hixon. Mom is UMass diving coach Mandy Hixon.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to BU hockey recruit Brian Carrabes of North Andover (20 today), Vanderbilt All-American Dom Keegan of Methuen (21 today), track legend Carmen Iannuccilli of Lawrence (79 tomorrow), Windham field hockey’s Sabrina Lippold (19 Thursday) and Minnesota Twins prospect Steven Hajjar of North Andover (21 Saturday).
WORLD ROWING
Jacob Hudgins of Andover and Dartmouth College represented the USA in the men’s eight at the World Rowing Under-23 Championships in the Czech Republic. Hudgins is a Phillips Academy grad.
FEAR STRIKES OUT
Add to the All-Name team Northeastern hockey goalie Evan Fear.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
