RED-HOT ROBBINS
North Andover sophomore James Robbins made the Round of 8 at the prestigious 101st Mass. Junior Amateur at Crumpin-Fox Golf Course. Robbins, of Renaissance, went birdie-par on the last two holes to win in the Round of 16 and shot 4-over par in the two-day qualifier.
NEYMAN TO GW
Sammy Neyman of North Andover, who was a part-time starter last fall for the University of Miami soccer team, has transferred. She’s now a sophomore starting midfielder at George Washington.
No. 1 DALLION
New England Recruiting Reports’ Massachusetts senior basketball rankings had Dallion Johnson of Phillips and Haverhill No. 1 and Brooks’ 6-9 Sam Thomson and 6-7 Myles Foster Nos. 8 and 9, respectively.
Martin’s new sport
Brian Martin of Methuen, PMA’s cross country coach the last 21 years, has left to become the new Lowell Catholic golf coach. Fifth-year assistant Laurie Finn replaced him.
INSPIRATIONAL WHEELER
Recent Methuen High grad Cory Wheeler was named Athletes vs. Crohn’s Athlete of the Week. Despite the difficult disorder, Wheeler played golf and baseball for the Rangers.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Pinkerton field hockey’s Lily Auger (17 Tuesday), Haverhill soccer’s Emma Eramo (17 Wednesday), Timberlane football’s Chris Lund (Wednesday), Andover hockey’s Shane Lachance (16 Friday), Sanborn track’s Kaylen LaChapelle (16 Friday), masters field hockey star Andy Cannon of Atkinson (Saturday) and North Andover’s lacrosse’s Matt Samenuk (19 Saturday).
CROWDER PIPELINE
Crowder Junior College in Missouri has quite the Lawrence High pipeline. Legion star Miguel Matos is following in the footsteps of Elvis Peralta and Michael Guerrero, who both went on to star at Division 1 Marshall.
I doubt it
Former NFL tight end Ronnie Shields tweeted: “85 percent of marriages to a NFL player end after 3 years of not playing.” I’d be stunned if that is accurate.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
